IPL: Sherlyn Chopra makes shocking claims about wives of cricketers taking cocaine during a KKR party

Model and actress Sherlyn Chopra during an interview with ABP News recalled the time when she had gone to Kolkata to watch an IPL match and claimed she was invited to an after-party on the same day as well. The party, according to her, was attended by all the famous cricketers and their wives. Even she was enjoying the party only to get shocked after watching what was happening in the washroom.

Sherlyn remembers watching the wives of cricketers snorting cocaine in the ladies washroom and reckons scenes would’ve been similar in the gents’ washroom as well.

“I once went to Kolkata to watch a KKR match, after the game I was invited to an after-party, which was attended by all popular cricketers and their wives. I was enjoying a lot in the party; however, I got tired after dancing and went to the washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking, all these star-wives were snorting cocaine in the ladies washroom area, they smiled at me, and I smiled back. I thought I am at a wrong place and came outside, the party was going on in full swing, and such drug parties goes on one after other.

“Had I gone to the gents washroom, I am sure the scene would have been the same,” Chopra added.

Though the actress didn’t take any cricketer’s name from the KKR party, but she is all set to help the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) if they summon her for questioning. She is also happy the way agency is working in exposing the Bollywood drug nexus.

For the unversed, KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) is an IPL franchise that is owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta. The brand value of the Knight Riders was estimated at $104 million in 2018, second-highest among IPL franchises. In 2019, their value was estimated at ₹629 crores (US$88 million).