New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is known for his amusing responses on social media platforms. He, more often than not, engages with fans and never misses any chance to tease people with his unique sarcasm quality.

Neesham once again gave a glimpse of his rib-tickling sense of humour while answering a question of a fan.

A user on Twitter quizzed the Auckland-born that why the latter is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 but not in Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Neesham is all set to join the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) squad for the 13th season of IPL, scheduled to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“@JimmyNeesh You Are Playing IPL But Not PSL why? ipl gives you more money & fame that’s why you are not playing PSL very Sad #Pakistan,” the fan asked Neesham.

To which, Jimmy replied and wrote, “Or because PSL is in the middle of our home summer?”

Or because PSL is in the middle of our home summer? https://t.co/kab4La5vlX

— Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) August 31, 2020

Speaking about PSL, the domestic T20 tournament of Pakistan was stopped in the month of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neesham had played four matches in the IPL 2014 when he was the part of the Delhi Daredevils, now Capitals (DC).

KXIP began their training session

Earlier, after completing their mandatory quarantine period, KXIP began their preparations for IPL. To beat the UAE’s intense heat, players decided to train after sunset. However, despite training in the evening, the hot conditions in the Gulf nation still challenged the players.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul talked about the heat in a video posted by Punjab’s official Twitter handle.

“Been at home for so long, just getting a chance to be out in the middle with the team and get a hit is very, very good. Conditions are hot. I really would have loved to bat in temperature much cooler but yeah happy we that we can be outdoors and do what we love,” Rahul said in the video.