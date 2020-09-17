Jonny Bairstow, Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey prime gainers in the latest ICC ODI Rankings

Jonny Bairstow, hard-hitting England opener, along with Australian pair Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey, escalated in the latest ICC rankings, after registering their respective tons in the 3rd ODI at Old Trafford.

The three-match ODI series between Australia and England was a part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Bairstow stockpiled 196 runs in three games of the series, which was the highest amongst batsmen. With his stellar knock of 112, Bairstow stormed his way back into the top 10. The Yorkshireman is just 23 short of his career-best ratings points tally of 777.

After slamming a series-defining knock of 108, Maxwell has gained five places and is now positioned in the 26th place. Maxi shares the slot with Ireland batsman Paul Stirling.

The swashbuckling right-handed batsman was well-supported by Carey, who scored a matured knock of 106, adding a record 212 runs for the sixth-wicket stand. Their pivotal partnership helped Australia seal the three-match series by 2-1.

The Australian wicket-keeper batsman follows Maxwell in the rankings to his career-best 28th position. The ranking charts are still ruled by Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who still own the top-two slots.

Woakes and Zampa gain places

Amongst other gainers, England all-rounder Chris Woakes reached his career-best fourth position for bowlers. He picked up six wickets in the series and also contributed with the bat (89 runs). Thereby making a move upwards to second place in the all-rounders’ chart.

After scalping ten wickets in just three outings, Adam Zampa reached the 21st position amongst bowlers. The wily leg-spinner ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the series.

The other players who made a move upwards are Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Billings and Jofra Archer.

In the second ODI, Hazlewood set up the Australian win with his three-wicket haul. Therefore, he entered into the top 10 rankings for bowlers for the first time in two years.