Jonty Rhodes appointed head coach of Sweden

Former South Africa international Jonty Rhodes has been appointed head coach of the Sweden cricket team.

According to a statement from the Swedish Cricket Federation, the move is part of the board’s broader plans to invest in junior cricket and high performance in the country. The statement also said, “Cricket is the second-fastest growing sport in Sweden seeing a 300% increase in participation over the past two years.”

“I am really excited to relocate to Sweden with my family and work together with the Swedish Cricket community. This opportunity has come at a perfect time and I am grateful to be able to invest my energies in a completely new environment. I can’t wait to get started,” Rhodes was quoted as saying by swedishcricket.org.

Rhodes, who is currently serving as the fielding coach of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, will join the Swedish side in November.

“Our growth targets and key areas are directed toward junior cricket and high performance. Jonty will play a pivotal role in lifting our players as well as assisting in securing quality coaching framework for the future sustainability of the game,” Benn Harradine, sports director of the Swedish Cricket Federation, said. “I am delighted to have him as part of our small and ambitious team.”

Rhodes played 52 Tests and 245 ODIs for South Africa between 1992 and 2003. He is regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time.

Other than training the IPL franchises, Rhodes also has had short stints with the Proteas, Kenya and Sri Lanka in his coaching career so far.