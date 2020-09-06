Jos Buttler steers England to T20I series win against Australia

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler hit a six off Adam Zampa to take his side over the finish line in the second T20 International against Australia at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Buttler slammed eight fours and two sixes in an innings of 77 not out off 54 balls as England chased down Australia’s 157/7 with six wickets and seven balls to spare.

“At the top of the order is clearly the best place to bat in T20s. The wicket got easier as well as the match went on. You look at the way Jofra bowled his first over, it was going to be tough against pace. We got through the first two-three overs and got a partnership that set us up for the rest of the chase. Credit to Moeen, he came out and took on the spin and when he got those two boundaries, he took the pressure off. Very keen to stay till the end after what happened to Australia in the last game. It wasn’t going to be easy for the new man coming in and that’s what I wanted to keep the responsibility of finishing off the game with me,” said ‘Player of the match’ Buttler in the presentation ceremony.

Australia lost the path in the middle of their innings

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Aaron Finch (40) and Marcus Stoinis (35) built a partnership to get the Aussie innings back on track, but both fell in quick succession. Glenn Maxwell (26) looked to give a strong finish to the visitors but was out in the 19th over. Pat Cummins (unbeaten 13 off five balls) helped Australia in crossing the 150-mark.

A strong finish by Agar and Cummins has lifted Australia to 157/7 🇦🇺 #ENGvAUS SCORECARD ▶️ https://t.co/TlFZ6oWvsK pic.twitter.com/qGh5CXytpY — ICC (@ICC) September 6, 2020



In reply, England were powered by an 87-run partnership between Dawid Malan (42) and Buttler, who saw the chase through to the end.

The hosts were put in a spot of bother after three quick wickets threatened a repeat of the collapse like in the first T20I, but Buttler and Moeen Ali plundered 18 runs off Zampa’s 19th over to take the English side home.