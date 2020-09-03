KL Rahul showers love on his alleged girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s latest post

India star cricketer KL Rahul often leaves a comment on Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty’s Instagram post. From calling her ‘a boss’ to dropping down heart emojis in the comments section, Rahul and Athiya have often hinted that there’s more than just friendship.

Athiya’s latest Instagram post once again saw the alleged couple indulging in some social media PDA, leaving fans in awe.

On Tuesday, Athiya took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her ‘tea time’ as she sported a flannel shirt and a flare jeans.

Her caption read: “it’s always tea time,” as she smiled wide for the camera.

Actress Sonam Kapoor complimented Athiya and wrote, “Beauty,” with a love-struck emoji. While Athiya’s close friends also commented, like always Rahul, who is currently in the UAE preparing for the IPL 2020, left a black coloured heart emoji and smile.

Athiya responds to Rahul’s lovely gesture

Athiya, too, reacted to her alleged boyfriend’s comment and replied with a smiling face and heart emojis which often expresses that the person is in love.

Several Instagram users replied to Rahul and Athiya’s lovely banter and asked the couple when are they officially announcing it.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani’s Hero, opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She followed it up with Anees Bazmee’s comedy Mubarakan. Her last release was Debamitra Biswal’s Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rahul, meanwhile, is in Dubai for the upcoming season of the IPL. He is the captain of the Kings XI Punjab team. Recently, he shared pictures from his practice session and expressed his happiness about returning to the pitch. “169 days later, it’s good to be back @kxipofficial,” he wrote.