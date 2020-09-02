The stalwart from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Suresh Raina, recently stirred up social media when he decided to skip IPL 2020. The spinal-column of CSK flew back to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) citing personal reasons.

The whole episode of Raina’s sudden return gave birth to a few media reports, claiming that Raina had a rift with CSK and their members, including skipper MS Dhoni. It was reported that due to the differences, Raina left IPL 2020.

Now, the southpaw has dropped his thoughts on the controversy. In an exclusive interview with Cricbuzz, Raina dismissed all such reports and said everything is fine between him and CSK. The 33-year-old stated that CSK is his family and Dhoni is extremely important to him.

“CSK is my family too, and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me, and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me,” said Raina.

Raina also gave hints regarding his future with the Super Kings. ‘Chinna Thala’ articulated that he is still young and wants to be part of ‘Yellow Army’ for the next 4-5 years.

“Nobody will just turn their back on Rs 12.5 crore and walk away without a solid reason. I might have retired from international cricket, but I’m still young, and I am looking forward to playing for them in the IPL for the next 4-5 years,” Raina added.

My family is most important to me: Raina

Raina further spoke about the current time (pandemic) and how hard it was for him to stay far from his family. The Muradnagar-born said he is concerned for his family and they are everything for him.

“My family is most important to me, and I am really concerned for them during these times. I haven’t seen my kids for more than 20 days, even after coming back, since I am in quarantine,” Raina added further.

The former India international even opened up about the unfortunate accident that happened with his family in Punjab. Raina said that it was his responsibility to come back to India from UAE in order to take care of his loved ones.

“The Pathankot incident was horrible and has really been very disturbing for everyone in our family. And it was my responsibility to come back and take care of them. But since I’ve returned, I’ve been in quarantine here. So, I still have to go meet my parents and my bua who are all in great distress,” concluded Raina.