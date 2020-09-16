MI or CSK? Gambhir predicts the winner of IPL 2020 opener

Defending champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on their eternal rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 to start the proceedings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Last season, both teams met in a summit clash in which the Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Super Kings by one run to clinch the championship title for the fourth time.

MI will surely rue the absence of Lasith Malinga, whose death bowling expertise won numerous matches for the team. The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will be shouldering a huge burden of not letting the franchise feel Malinga’s absence.

Gautam Gambhir, the former India cricketer, has recently stated that he is excited over the prospect of watching two world-class talents, Boult and Bumrah, bowl in tandem for MI.

“I am very excited to see how Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah will be bowling together with the new ball. Because Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are world-class bowlers and both of them are wicket-taking options in T20 cricket. A left-arm seamer who brings the ball in for right-handers and Jasprit Bumrah who is unorthodox,” Gambhir said in a Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Tackling Boult and Bumrah will be a massive challenge for CSK

The cricketer-turned-politician further explained that CSK would surely feel the absence of their most experienced batsman, Suresh Raina.

“It will be a huge challenge for Chennai Super Kings as they don’t have Suresh Raina at No.3, plus Shane Watson does not play much international cricket and has not played cricket for a long time, so how he plays against Bumrah and Trent Boult,” he said.

Lastly, Gambhir predicted the winner between MI and CSK in the opening game of the tournament.

“I feel the Mumbai Indians have the upper hand if you see the balance and depth of the squad.” They have also added Trent Boult to their squad, who will give them a very good option,” concluded Gambhir.