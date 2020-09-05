Mustafizur Rahman denied NOC to participate in IPL 2020

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not provided the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its premier fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, for featuring in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The BCB director confirmed on Friday.

The cricket operation chairman, Akram Khan suggested that the decision had been made keeping an eye on Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka in October and November.

BCB did not let Rahman participate in the 2019 edition of the IPL either. Rahman represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before. He last featured in the 2018 season of the IPL, donning MI’s jersey.

In that season, he took seven wickets at an average of 32.85 and boasted an economy rate of 8.36.

Rahman found more success in the SRH outfit. He picked 17 wickets at 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.14 in IPL 2016. The 24-year old cricketer made just a solitary appearance in the IPL 2017.

Reportedly, with the shoulder injury to Harry Gurney, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were looking at the services of the left-arm pacer, Rahman.

He is an important cricketer for us: Akram Khan

“There was an offer from the IPL but since we have a tour coming up, we didn’t give him the NOC. He is an important cricketer for us and this upcoming series is also important,” Khan told bdnews24.com.

Interestingly, Rahman hasn’t been in Bangladesh’s plan for Test cricket since March last year. The talented left-arm seamer had scalped 20 wickets in the 2019 ICC World Cup and has featured in only T20Is and ODIs ever since.

Moreover, Rahman sustained an injury after his 2018 stint with the MI. Therefore, BCB President, Nazmul Hassan Papon affirmed that he won’t be allowed to take part in any overseas league.