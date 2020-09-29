New Zealand announces fixtures for their home series against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh

New Zealand Cricket Board has announced the fixtures for the 2020-21 home season.

West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh will tour New Zealand in the upcoming months.

The New Zealand men’s team are ready to start the 2020/21 home season with a series against West Indies in November. Apart from the Caribbeans, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh will also visit New Zealand in the upcoming months. The home season for the Blackcaps will conclude on March 21.

West Indies will be the first to arrive in the country for three T20Is and two Tests starting from November 27. The series against Pakistan will also feature three T20Is and two Tests scheduled to begin from December 18.

The Test series against West Indies and Pakistan will be part of the World Test Championship. Whereas, Australia and Bangladesh will visit for the white-ball matches.

Australia will play five T20Is from February 21 to March 7 next year. Similarly, Bangladesh are expected to begin their tour on March 13 for three ODIs, and as many T20Is.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White thanked the New Zealand government for permitting the apex board to host the fixtures.

“I’m thrilled to be making this announcement today, given the uncertainty and difficulties over the past six or seven months. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the New Zealand government for helping us navigate this complex process, as we do to our commercial partners and especially Spark Sport and TVNZ, for their patience and understanding,” said White as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“Hosting these tours is incredibly important to us for two reasons: international cricket brings in revenue that funds the entire game of cricket in New Zealand and, also, it’s crucial that we look after the fans of the game and sport in general, especially during these difficult times,” added White.

Here are the fixtures of New Zealand men’s team for 2020-21 home season

vs West Indies

Friday, November 27 – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, November 29 – 2nd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Monday, November 30 – 3rd T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Thursday, December 03 – Mon December 07 – 1st Test Seddon Park, Hamilton

Friday, December 11 – Tue December 15 – 2nd Test Basin Reserve, Wellington

vs Pakistan

Friday, December 18 – 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, December 20 – 2nd T20I, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Tuesday, December 22 – 3rd T20I, McLean Park, Napier

Saturday, December 26 – Wed, December 30 – 1st Test, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Sunday, January 03 – Thu, 07 Jan – 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

vs Australia

Monday, February 22 – 1st T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Thursday, February 25 – 2nd T20I, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Wednesday, March 03 – 3rd T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Friday, March 05 – 4th T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

Sunday, 07 Mar – 5th T20I, Bay Oval, Tauranga

vs Bangladesh