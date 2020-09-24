Pakistan seamer Umar Gul bids farewell to all forms of cricket

Umar Gul has taken over 400 wickets in the international arena.

Gul will now focus on cricket coaching.

Veteran Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has decided to hang his boots from all forms of cricket.

Gul represented his nation in 47 Tests, 60 T20Is and 130 ODIs. He was a member of Pakistani side which won the T20 World Cup in 2009.

The 36-year-old will be playing for the last time in the upcoming National T20 Cup, which is scheduled will be played in Multan and Rawalpindi from September 30 to October 18. He is a part Balochistan’s first XI.

Gull will try his luck in cricket coaching

Gul had been a part of Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2008 under the leadership of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Recently, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Gul had given hints of donning the coach’s hat after bidding farewell from professional cricket.

“I can’t say for sure, right now, if I will get into coaching after my cricket career is over. I have already done level one and two coaching courses and also keen on doing level three in the near future,” Gul had said.

The right-arm pacer had also pointed out the difference in the income between international and domestic cricketers. Gul even revealed that the salary he earns from domestic cricket is not enough to support his family.

“The monthly salary I used to receive from the department was sufficient to cover my monthly expenses. But now, honestly speaking, what we are earning from domestic matches, which includes match fees and monthly retainer, is not enough to cover the needs of my family.”

“The players felt secured in departmental cricket but that is no longer the case. We need departmental cricket back, even if it is in grade two, and I will continue to raise my voice in this regard as a member of the cricket committee,” the paceman had remarked.