After completing their self-isolation norms, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have begun their training and practice session. The DC’s gear up for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL),

This season of IPL will see ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and DC head coach Ricky Ponting work in tandem, under the same banner.

Ashwin created quite a stir in the cricketing fraternity with the infamous ‘Mankad’ gate during the last edition of the IPL. The former Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper ran out Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler with the ‘Mankad’ dismissal in IPL 2019.

Since then, the entire cricketing fraternity had been divided into two halves. One questioned the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ regarding the dismissal while the other professed the legality of it, voicing their efforts to restore the balance between the bat and ball.

Former Australia captain, Ponting, had affirmed earlier that he would have a ‘hard conversation’ with the latest DC recruit.

Ponting has had an opposite stance regarding the Mankad dismissal in comparison to Ashwin and stated that there would be no ‘Mankad’ under his watchful eyes.

Now, Ashwin has shared an Instagram post about him being ‘socially distanced’ with the Aussie legend.

In the picture shared by Ash, DC captain Shreyas Iyer was seen fist-bumping the head coach.

“Ricky Ponting and I are socially distanced. @shreyas41,” Ashwin captioned his post.

To which Iyer replied with a comment, “Pretty much @rashwin99. The skipper is making sure that peace is being made.”

Ashwin’s IPL career

After starting his career in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ashwin became a regular feature in the Indian team.

Ashwin and his former captain MS Dhoni struck a fruitful bond with each other and also shared the same dressing room at CSK and Rising Pune Supergiant.

In the mega-auctions before IPL 2018, KXIP bagged Ashwin’s services and appointed him as the captain. He was released by the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise ahead of the auctions for IPL 2020, held last year.