Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba celebrates her birthday by pledging for eyes donation

Team India star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be soon seen in action during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to be played from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). MS Dhoni’s go-to-man will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020.

Jadeja is one of the most valuable players for the Super Kings as his wicket-taking ability, brilliant fielding performance and hard-hitting abilities give the management a chance to play an extra batsman in the playing XI if needed.

Meanwhile, his wife Rivaba Jadeja on Saturday celebrated her birthday. To mark her special day, Rivaba pledged to donate her eyes and also urged people to support those in need.

“With God’s grace, I have every essential organ that a human body needs and may be that’s why I cannot feel the pain of a blind person. But if in any way I can help them, it will be an honour for me,” she was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

“I cannot explain what I am feeling right now but it is really peace-giving and a satisfying moment for me. Hence, I want to appeal to everyone to make your death remembered by helping others for a noble cause,” she added.

Ravindra Jadeja sent best wishes to his wife via Twitter

Jaddu, who is currently in Dubai, took to Twitter to wish his spouse on her special day.

“Janamdin Mubarak my queen. Thank you for being my source of strength, my joy and my life inspiration.#happybirthday,” tweeted the left-hander.