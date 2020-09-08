Shreyas Iyer picks the winner of arm-wrestling match between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya

Indian captain Virat Kohli is considered as one of the fittest cricketers in the world. Kohli often gets credit for changing the atmosphere of Indian cricket by putting fitness as the topmost priority.

During an interview with TOI, the Delhi-born revealed how maintaining appropriate athleticism did significant change in his professional career.

“It had to do with playing at a certain level in professional sport. I realised that when I started getting fitter, I started thinking better. I had more clarity, focus and determination. Getting fitter makes you confident overall. It makes you feel good about yourself. You need to feel good to have good thoughts,” Kohli had said.

Other Indian cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have also taken inspiration from Kohli in order to remain fit and healthy.

One could say that Kohli and Hardik are perhaps the fittest players in the current Indian side. But who among them can emerge as a winner in an arm-wrestling match? Well, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Shreyas Iyer was asked to answer this question.

While responding to the query, Iyer picked Kohli as the winner of the arm-wrestling match but also mentioned that it’s Hardik who has a better physique out of the two.

Kohli is a role-model for budding cricketers: Iyer

Further, Iyer lauded the Indian captain for being kind and helpful with his teammates. He even described Kohli as a role model for burgeoning cricketers.

“It’s really a phenomenal feeling when he talks or compliments his teammates… He’s a role model for all the youngsters out there,” said Iyer.

“Whenever he goes out on the field, it feels as if he’s playing his first game. He’s never tired, always energetic like a lion. You see a different body language when he enters the ground, something great to learn from him,” he added.

At present, both Kohli and Iyer are preparing for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with their respective franchises in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Kohli would be hoping to win his first IPL title with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Iyer would also be expecting to take Delhi Capitals (DC) to the next level.