South African government removes CSA board; takes control of cricket in the country

In a major setback to cricket in South Africa, its national government has removed the apex cricket regulator, Cricket South Africa (CSA) – a move that could fall foul of the ICC’s rules on government interference and lead to the South African team being kicked out of the game at international level.

“The CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay” pending the outcome of a month-long investigation by a task team,” letters from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) read.

SASCOC – a special body which looks after the relationship between the government and the sports federations – has alleged several instances of ‘maladministration and malpractice’ since December 2019. And it has caused ‘great concern and consternation’ amongst many stakeholders, including former and current members of the national team, sponsors and the cricket-loving public.

The SASCOC’s decision, taken during a meeting on Tuesday, was passed by a unanimous vote.

CSA statement on SASCOC resolutions

“Cricket South Africa (CSA) has received the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s (SASCOC) communication pertaining to various resolutions which SASCOC has passed in relation to CSA.

CSA, including its Members’ Council, does not agree with the resolution taken by SASCOC and has not had the opportunity to engage with SASCOC on various issues raised in the communication.

In addition, CSA is taking legal advice regarding the basis on which SASCOC has sought to intervene in the business affairs of CSA. CSA does, however, commit to engaging further with SASCOC to understand its position and to find common ground with it in the best interests of cricket.

The Members’ Council and the Directors of the Board of CSA will hold a joint workshop this weekend to discuss critical matters.”

As of now, the SASCOC’s decision will not affect South African players’ participation in the IPL 2020 or other competitions.