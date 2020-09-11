Steve Smith names best ODI batsman; his idols while growing up and more

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith would be eying for a good run in the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against England. The ODI leg is scheduled to begin from Friday (September 11) in Manchester.

Smith exhibited a mediocre performance in the recently concluded T20I series which the hosts won by 2-1. The Sydney-born cricketer had only managed to score 31 runs in three matches at a dreadful average of 10.33.

While travelling to Manchester with the team, Smith decided to run a ‘Q&A’ session on his official Instagram handle. The New South Wales cricketer answered a lot of interesting queries asked by his fans.

Smith was asked about the best ODI batsman in the world. The Aussie superstar responded to the question and named India skipper Virat Kohli as the best ODI batter. Smith also rated former South Africa captain AB de Villiers as ‘freak’.

Smith termed KL Rahul as ‘Gun.’

During the Q&A session, when asked to say one word for India talisman KL Rahul, Smith termed the former as ‘Gun’.

The Aussie was also quizzed to reveal his idols while growing up. Smith answered the question by taking the names of Mark Waugh and Michael Slater.

Further, Smith mentioned Ricky Ponting and Jonty Rhodes as his favourite fielders of all-time. The 31-year-old also revealed that if not a cricketer, he would be a Tennis player.

Smith heaped praises on his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) teammate Sanju Samson. He rated Samson as a ‘talented batsman’.

Smith has played 73 Tests, 125 ODIs and 42 T20Is, in which he has stockpiled 7227, 4162 and 712 runs, respectively. He also has 35 international centuries to his name.