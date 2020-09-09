Stuart Broad comes up with a superb reply after a fan rate him not better than Jasprit Bumrah

  • Broad reacts after a fan compared him with Bumrah.

  • Bumrah is currently in UAE for the preparations of IPL 2020

Stuart Broad comes up with a superb reply after a fan rate him not better than Jasprit Bumrah
Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah (Image Source: Twitter)

England’s speedster Stuart Broad is widely recognised as one of the finest bowlers of modern-day cricket. Especially, his contribution in the oldest format for England has been quite phenomenal. The Nottingham-born recently etched his name in history books when he became only the seventh bowler to bag 500 wickets in Test cricket.


Broad has played 143 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, in which he has picked up over 700 international wickets. The 34-year-old also gets compared to either his fellow teammates or the counterparts from other teams.

Recently, Broad posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he can be seen chilling at a beach.


View this post on Instagram

To the Bar 🍸 or the Gym 🏋️? 😀


A post shared by Stuart Broad (@stuartbroad8) on

In the comment section, a fan compared him with India’s frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The fan believed that Broad is not better than Bumrah.


While responding to the Instagram user, Broad commented that he respects Bumrah and the Indian pacer is one of his favourites. The English bowler also suggested the fan to enjoy good bowlers instead of comparing them.

“I love him, one of my favourites. I agree with you, but you don’t need comparisons. Just enjoy good bowlers,” wrote Broad.

Stuart Broad comment (Instagram)
Stuart Broad comment (Instagram)

Bumrah set to return to the cricket field in IPL

Bumrah is considered as an expert in terms of delivering yorkers. He has been away from the captivating game since COVID-19 hiatus.


Now, the Ahemdabad-born is set to return to the field for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, starting from September 19. Bumrah has so far picked up 82 wickets in 77 IPL games.

The reigning champions are scheduled to start their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi.


Follow us on Google News

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter.


Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on linkedin.