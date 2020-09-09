Stuart Broad comes up with a superb reply after a fan rate him not better than Jasprit Bumrah

England’s speedster Stuart Broad is widely recognised as one of the finest bowlers of modern-day cricket. Especially, his contribution in the oldest format for England has been quite phenomenal. The Nottingham-born recently etched his name in history books when he became only the seventh bowler to bag 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Broad has played 143 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, in which he has picked up over 700 international wickets. The 34-year-old also gets compared to either his fellow teammates or the counterparts from other teams.

Recently, Broad posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he can be seen chilling at a beach.

In the comment section, a fan compared him with India’s frontline bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The fan believed that Broad is not better than Bumrah.

While responding to the Instagram user, Broad commented that he respects Bumrah and the Indian pacer is one of his favourites. The English bowler also suggested the fan to enjoy good bowlers instead of comparing them.

“I love him, one of my favourites. I agree with you, but you don’t need comparisons. Just enjoy good bowlers,” wrote Broad.

Bumrah set to return to the cricket field in IPL

Bumrah is considered as an expert in terms of delivering yorkers. He has been away from the captivating game since COVID-19 hiatus.

Now, the Ahemdabad-born is set to return to the field for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, starting from September 19. Bumrah has so far picked up 82 wickets in 77 IPL games.

The reigning champions are scheduled to start their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi.