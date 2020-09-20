Stuart Broad responds hilariously after Yuvraj Singh recalls his 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over against England in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Stuart Broad was on the receiving end of the merciless assault.

For any bowler, the ignominy of conceding six sixes in an over is perhaps the most nightmarish dream, especially if it comes on a grand stage like the 2007 T20 World Cup. On September 19, 2007, Yuvraj Singh did precisely the same, and Stuart Broad found himself on the receiving end.

India won the group-stage match by 18 runs after restricting England to 200 runs in their 20 overs.

The southpaw became the second cricketer to achieve the herculean feat after South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, who did it in the 2007 ODI World Cup against Netherland.

More than a decade has passed, but the memory is still afresh for millions of cricket fans. Yuvraj shared a nostalgic picture on the picture to mark the 13th anniversary of the remarkable achievement.

The Chandigarh-born captioned: “13 years! How time flies!! #memories”.

Broad took this in the right spirit as he replied: “Time flies less than the cricket ball that night,” and added a rocket emoji.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and West Indies’ swashbuckler Chris Gayle too joined the fun in the comment section.

Gambhir, who was a part of the World Cup-winning squad in 2007, improvised a famous dialogue from an evergreen movie to laud this achievement.

“Ye record mujhe de de Thakur (Give this record to me),” wrote Gambhir.

Gayle, on the other hand, termed Yuvraj’s iconic innings as “legendary”.

Yuvraj expressed his desire to come back from retirement.

Recently, Yuvraj has expressed his desire to return back from retirement. The 38-year-old is a mentor of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) where he was involved in grooming the likes of Anmolpreet Singh, Shubman Gill and others ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

PCA secretary Punit Bali earlier approached Yuvi to come out of retirement and help Punjab in the domestic league.

“We requested Yuvraj five, six days ago and we are waiting his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time,” Bali had told PTI.