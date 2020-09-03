Suresh Raina’s IPL comeback will be decided by CSK captain MS Dhoni, says N Srinivasan

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been in headlines from the past few weeks. First, their 13 members, including two Indian players, tested positive for COVID-19. Then, veteran batsman Suresh Raina decided to leave the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 citing personal reasons.

As if this was not enough, Super Kings owner N Srinivasan dropped critical comments on Raina, stating that the southpaw is ‘prima donna’ and fame has gone into his head. But soon, Srinivasan cleared that his statement on Raina was taken out of context.

“I have treated him like one (son). The reason for CSK’s success in IPL over the years is because the franchise never poked its nose into cricketing matters. India Cements is running cricket since the ’60s. I will always remain like that,” said Srinivasan as quoted by My Khel.

On Wednesday (September 02), even Raina came out to defend his IPL team’s boss. The 33-year-old said that Srinivasan is like a father-figure to him and can scold his ‘son’.

“He is like a father figure to me, and he’s always stood by me and is close to my heart. He treats me like his younger son and I am sure a lot of what he said was taken out of context. Ek baap apne bacche ko daant sakta hai (A father can scold his son),” Raina had said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Dhoni will determine Raina’s future in CSK: Srinivasan

Srinivasan also made it clear that he owns the team but not the players, so the selection of specific individuals in the side is not in his hand.

The former ICC chairman further said that picking players is not his cup of tea since they have the greatest captain, MS Dhoni, in the group.

“Look, please understand, that’s not my domain (whether Raina will come back or not) at all. We own a team, we own the franchise, but we do not own players. The team is ours, but the players are not. I don’t own the players; I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all time. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?” Srinivasan added.