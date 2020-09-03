Top 5 Unbreakable records in the history of IPL

When the International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended the 2020 T20 World Cup due to COVID-19, the doors for staging Indian Premier League (IPL) got wide open. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was quick to book United Arab Emirates (UAE) as ground zero for the commencement of the cash-rich league.

Though other domestic T20 competitions such as Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and T20 Blast have begun, the cricketing world is still eagerly waiting for IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

The biggest reason behind IPL’s uncomparable popularity is the quality of cricket that it offers. Over the years, the exciting competition has provided some incredible moments that would probably never be repeated again.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, let’s have a look at five such records which are nearly unbreakable:

1.) Highest team total (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Despite not winning any IPL trophy in 12 years, the quality of batting that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have produced is truly remarkable. From the likes of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, all have impressed and entertained fans by their sheer display of cricket.

In the 2013 season, RCB took the cricketing world by surprise when they hammered Pune Warriors India bowlers. Gayle showed his class and scored 175 off 66 balls to help his side set a total of 264.

2.) 8 IPL finals (Chennai Super Kings)

Under the inspirational leadership of former India skipper MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became one of the most consistent sides in IPL. In 12 years, CSK has made it to the final on eight occasions.

It all started with the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008 when the ‘Yellow Army’ reached the final but lost against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In 2010, CSK defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to bag their maiden IPL title. They repeated history in the subsequent year by defeating Challengers in the final battle.

CSK then finished as runners-up in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and returned as champions in 2018. In the last edition of the lucrative league, the Super Kings entered their 8th final. However, they lost the game against Rohit Sharma-led MI by one run.

3.) Highest individual score (Chris Gayle)

One of the most brutal hitters of a cricket ball, Chris Gayle, is considered as the king of T20 format. His incredible physique and spectacular hand-eye coordination help him to demolish the bowling attack.

A full-house show of Gayle’s power-hitting was seen in the 2013 season when he steamrolled the bowling unit of Pune Warriors India. The Jamaican cricketer scored an unbeaten 175 from just 66 deliveries. In his breathtaking knock, Gayle slammed 13 fours and 17 sixes. His innings guided RCB to put a massive 264 on the scoreboard.

4.) Largest victory margin by runs (Mumbai Indians)

The four-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) have also produced some of the most memorable moments in the vast antiquity of IPL. Their batsmen tend to hit the gas from the very first over of any match.

On May 6, 2017, MI registered history when they defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by the biggest margin in terms of runs.

Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard smashed 66 and 63, respectively to drive MI to a gigantic score of 212. Just like the batting, Mumbai were equally good in the bowling department. They folded DC on 66 to register a record win by 146 runs.

5.) Maximum runs in one over (37)

In usual circumstances, the highest number of runs that can be scored in a single over is 36 runs. The only way a batsman can get this possible is by sending all deliveries into the stands. However, IPL is different, and that’s why in the exciting tournament, a bowler made a unique record by conceding 37 runs in a single over.

It all happened in the 2011 season when Chris Gayle yet again exhibited his top-quality batting against Kochi Tuskers (KTK). The man on the receiving end was Prasanth Parameswaran. He bowled the third over of RCB innings when Gayle took him to the cleaners.

The ‘Universe Boss’ hit four sixes and three fours to score 37 runs which also included a no-ball.

Here’s how the over went: