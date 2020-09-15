Two UAE cricketers suspended by ICC in charges of match-fixing

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex cricketing body, has provisionally decided to suspend UAE cricketers, Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed, on account of match-fixing charges. The governing body made its decision on Sunday.

Earlier, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had issued the suspension notice to 35-year-old opener Ashfaq during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in October last year.

Moreover, no formal charges were levelled against the cricketer as the matter was under investigation. Ashfaq had represented the UAE in 16 ODIs and 12 T20Is.

Further, 38-year-old medium-pacer, Hayat, has donned the UAE jersey in nine ODIs and four T20Is.

The two cricketers have a couple of weeks, starting September 13, to respond to the charges.

“The players have 14 days from September 13 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage,” ICC said in a release.

Amir and Ashfaq have been charged for breaching Article 2.1.3, according to ICC’s anti-corruption code. Additionally, the two cricketers have been found breaching four other counts from Article 2.4.2 to 2.4.5.

Article 2.1.3 of ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The article 2.1.3 is specific to match-fixing. It states, “Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other Reward to: (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match improperly; or “(b) ensure for Betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in an International Match.”

The other four breaches (2.4.2 to 2.4.5) are related to non-disclosure of a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

The non-disclosure violation can range from a delay in intimation to intentionally accepting gifts, benefits, or bribes. The sum is usually higher than USD 750 which may include personal gifts and cricket specific hospitality.

Earlier, UAE cricketers Mohammed Naveed, batsman Shaiman Anwar and right-armer Qadeer Ahmed were also charged for corruption and match-fixing allegations by ICC.