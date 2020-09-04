WATCH: Pravin Tambe’s brilliance in the field against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Pravin Tambe stunned the cricketing world with a herculean effort in the field during a match between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020.

The 48-year-old defied both age and gravity to grab a screamer in the second over of the match. SKP’s opener Evin Lewis misjudged the length as he attempted a cut-shot off Khary Pierre’s delivery. Tambe, stationed at the point, dived towards his left and took a spectacular catch to send Lewis back to the dugout.

Tambe became the first Indian to play the CPL this year. He is also the oldest player ever to feature in the league.

CPL shared the video on its official Twitter handle and wrote: “48 and flying! Pravin Tambe takes a screamer to take the Googly Magic Moment of the game! What a catch! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #TKRvSKP”

Knight Riders is yet to lose a match in CPL 2020

Knight Riders eventually won their eighth consecutive match of the season after beating the Patriots by a massive 59 runs.

Batting first, TKR posted a daunting total of 174 in 20 overs, courtesy a blitzkrieg from Lendl Simmons, and a cameo from Darren Bravo (36). Simmons, however, missed the opportunity to become the second centurion of the tournament after getting dismissed at 96.

Chasing 175, SKP could only score as many as 115 runs in their 20 overs.

Sikandar Raza was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets and conceded just 15 runs. Tambe (1/12), Pierre (1/28) and Akeal Hosein (1/15) picked one scalp each.

TKR’s next assignment will be against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on September 05. They will leave no stones unturned to make nine wins in a row.