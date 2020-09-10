WATCH: Rishabh Pant smashes towering sixes during Delhi Capitals’ net session in Sharjah

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved to be the favourite platform for flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant, to showcase his talent.

With his dynamic performances donning the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) jersey, Pant made his way into the Indian team in all formats of the game.

Pant has faced a substantial amount of flak of-late for giving away his starts, due to a rush of blood. His exuberance of youth, which has been an essential factor in his IPL success, has been counterproductive for the southpaw at the highest level.

The Roorkee cricketer even lost his place in the Indian side as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in white-ball cricket.

Before the start of the IPL 2020 in March, Pant had a point or two to prove for his critics. But the tournament was postponed in the wake of growing coronavirus cases in the country.

After the lockdown was lifted, Pant was seen plying his trade along with Suresh Raina in the nets at Ghaziabad.

In August, Pant and other cricketers would have taken a sigh of relief with the announcement of IPL 2020 being moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Later, Pant flew to the UAE along with the DC squad and observed his self-isolation. Now, Pant is seen doing the hard-yards in the nets at Sharjah.

DC’s tribute to Ganguly

DC’s recent post on Twitter gave a sneak-peek into Pant’s training regime for the upcoming tournament.

The left-handed batsman smacked several sixes into the stands. His shots reminded one and all about an Indian great, Sourav Ganguly, doing the same a couple of decades back.

“An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off-spinners at will in Sharjah Fire. Well, where have we heard that before? #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17,” DC captioned their post.

Ganguly has worked with DC as their head coach before. He is the current President of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pant tries to replicate Ganguly with some enormous hits over the fence.