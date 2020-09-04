WATCH: Sheldon Cottrell’s brilliant run out to dismiss Amir Jangoo in CPL 2020

The 24th game of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 saw a one-sided-contest between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Wednesday.

The game had little relevance to the tournament as table-toppers TKR have already qualified for the semi-finals. Meanwhile, bottom-placed side SKP are out of the contention for the knockout stage of the competition.

Both team still tried to entertain the spectators by bringing out their ‘A’ game. Knight Riders rested their marquee players Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard for the match.

It turned out to be ‘the Lendl Simmons show’ who announced his return to prime form with an impressive knock of 96. He was unfortunate to miss out on his ton.

The Patriots did not have enough ammunition to challenge the target set by the Knight Riders and lost the game by 59 runs. It was their seventh defeat in the tournament.

Cottrell hit the bull’s eye

Well, there was one moment of brilliance for the Patriots which came in the form of a run-out.

In the third over of TKR’s innings, fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell bowled a well-directed short ball at Amir Jangoo‘s ribs.

The left-handed batsman could only flick the ball towards mid-wicket and attempted to steal a quick single. On his followthrough, Cottrell raced towards the ball and positioned himself well for a bullet-throw at the non-striker’s’ end.

Cottrell managed to hit the stumps directly and Jangoo’s miscalculation proved costly. The West Indies’ international’s effort turned out to be one of the highlights of the day.

Here’s the video:

Subsequently, a monumental 144-run partnership between Simmons and Darren Bravo helped the Knight Riders to post 174 on the scoreboard.

Chasing 175, Patriots had no answer to the spin trap laid by TKR. The trio of Pravin Tambe, Akeal Hossain and Sikandar Raza helped the TKR restrict the Patriots to 115, for the loss of seven wickets.