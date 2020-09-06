When Rhea Chakraborty picked Virat Kohli as the hottest cricketer

Over the last few months, the sudden demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms in the Bollywood industry. From nepotism to drug cartels, and underworld connection, Sushant’s death case probe has seen it all.

One name which has been at the centre of the investigation is that of Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, rumoured girlfriend of Sushant.

Rhea is currently being questioned by three top investigative agencies in the country, namely, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

It all started with allegations levelled by Sushant’s father, who accused Rhea of siphoning money from the late actor’s account.

Since then, Rhea has been at the forefront of media trials. It also led to the arrest of her brother Showik Chakraborty under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, on Saturday.

Rhea’s history:

The name of Rhea started doing rounds after her appearance on MTV show ‘Teen Diva’. She then enjoyed a successful stint as a Video Jockey (VJ), while hosting ‘MTV Wassup’, ‘College Beat’ and ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’.

She, then, made a move to the Indian film industry with her roles in movies such as ‘Mere Dad ki Maruti’, ‘Bank Chor’, ‘Half-Girlfriend’, and ‘Jalebi’.

Rhea names Virat Kohli as the hottest cricketer

Back in 2017, Rhea was asked about the hottest cricketer, during a promotional event of Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh starrer, ‘Bank Chor’. “Every time Virat Kohli hits a century, he becomes even hotter,” Rhea was quoted as saying during the event.

Interestingly, Kohli was leading the Indian side during the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. Kohli and Co. were gearing up for the semi-finals encounter against Bangladesh.

Since making his debut for India, back in 2008, Kohli turned into a national heartthrob with a massive army of female fan-following.

After dating Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for quite a long time, Virat tied the knot, back in 2017.