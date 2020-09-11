Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he first met his to-be wife Dhanashree Verma

Back when the cricketing action came to a screeching halt in the wake of COVID-19, many players flocked to social media to engage with the fans. But it was Yuzvendra Chahal who stole the limelight with his hilarious TikTok videos and teasing comments at his colleagues.

Chahal had a pretty eventful lockdown in which he got engaged to the dancer and choreographer, Dhanashree Verma. The duo keeps on sharing romantic and adorable photos to keep the fans engaged.

The charismatic leg-spinner has recently revealed that he met his to-be wife in a dance class which he joined out of boredom in the lockdown.

“The roka was the one optimistic expertise I had in this lockdown (laughs). To kill time, I went to be taught dance and there I met my to-be spouse. She is a choreographer,” Chahal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Chahal is gearing up for IPL 2020 in the UAE

Chahal is currently in the UAE to feature in the 2020 edition of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL). He forms a vital cog of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) machinery under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

On being asked about the challenges which cricketers will be facing after months of inactivity, Chahal said that the players have got “ample time to practice”.

“We will get ample time to practise in the UAE before the IPL starts. We will get 15 days. It will be too early to say at the moment how things will go at the ground but the most important thing is cricket will be restarting. I didn’t think too much about IPL at home, I just wanted to go with the flow,” remarked Chahal.

“I felt a bit strange, ajeeb, when I went to bowl after such a long lay-off. I bowled some four to five overs, sometimes there was a feeling that I have forgotten my bowling run-up, but luckily things didn’t go too bad for me,” Chahal added.