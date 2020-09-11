Ziva exhibits MS Dhoni’s sketch in a delightful video with mother Sakshi

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the rest of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates. MSD is girding up his loins for the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni and other CSK players went to the Gulf nation without their families.

Meanwhile, the CSK captain’s daughter Ziva, who is one of the passionate supporters of Super Kings, has posted an adorable video with her mother Sakshi on Instagram. She captioned the post as: “Papa’s biggest fan”.

In the video, Ziva can be seen holding a pencil sketch of her father as Sakshi asks her, “Ziva, who is he?”, “It’s papa,” answers Ziva.

Sakshi once again asks if she is sure. “Are you sure?”, to which Ziva responds: “Mahendra Singh Dhoni. I am sure.”

Ziva was born on February 6, 2015, and since then, Dhoni and Sakshi’s life has been revolving around their princess. The Ranchi lad shares a heartwarming relationship with his super cute daughter. From the bike rides to playing with dogs, Dhoni and Ziva are often seen setting new goals of a father-daughter relationship.

In fact, during an interview with The Print, Dhoni had spoken about the changes Ziva had brought into his life.

“It is a very different feeling, and I personally find it very difficult to put it in words. It is more of an emotion, and I feel I have not really missed a lot of things in life, but after a while when I am outside, after a few days, I actually start missing Ziva. Not to the extent that it starts bothering my cricket and all, but it is the first time ever when I feel, maybe I should Facetime to see what she is really doing,” Dhoni had said.

CSK will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on September 19.