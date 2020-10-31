AB de Villiers releases his new music video featuring Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Proteas stars

Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and others feature in a new music video recorded by AB de Villiers.

The song, titled 'The Flame', aims to spread positivity and celebrate the human spirit.

Former South Africa international and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman AB de Villiers has released a new song titled “THE FLAME” along with singer-songwriter Karen Zoid and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The song features De Villiers’ RCB teammates and Proteas stars namely Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal and Anrich Nortje.

ABD shared the music video on his official Twitter handle on Friday and captioned it as: “Wrote this song with @karenzoid & the @ChoirAfrica. We’re all so different, but united we form the perfect picture!”

In the music video, all cricketers can be seen lisping the song while De Villiers was singing the song along with Zoid and Ndlovu – which aims to spread positivity and celebrate the human spirit.

Noteworthy, De Villiers is currently in the UAE, representing RCB at IPL 2020. The South African star, who retired from international cricket in 2018, has often spoken about his equation with Virat. It was no surprise to see Team India captain doing his bit to help de Villiers spread the message of positivity to the world.

Mr 360 is having a great time on the field as well. The RCB veteran has so far scored 339 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of over 170.

With de Villiers and Kohli contributing consistency and their bowling unit stepping up, RCB are on the verge of making it to the play-offs. They are at the second spot with 14 points from 12 matches.

The Kohli-led RCB will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next match on Saturday.