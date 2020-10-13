Arjun Tendulkar wishes sister Sara ‘happy birthday’ with childhood photos

Sara Tendulkar celebrated her 23rd birthday on Monday.

Arjun posted some childhood pictures to wish his sister on Instagram.

Over the years, batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has successfully managed to keep his kids away from the media glare, and it is through social media, fans get glimpses of his daughter, Sara’s life. While Sara is a reflection of her mother, her brother Arjun Tendulkar is following the footsteps of his father, and the kids have already stolen millions of hearts with their social media presence.

On Tuesday, Sara took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. In the picture she posted online, Sara can be seen smiling from ear to ear. Surrounding her are a bunch of colourful balloons with the words ‘Happy Birthday’ on them. “23,” she captioned the photo from her birthday party.

The 23-year-old also shared several birthday posts from friends and family on Instagram stories. Among the several people who wished her on Monday was her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar. The budding cricketer shared a few throwback pictures with his sister and wrote “Happy Birthday”.

Sara was born on October 13, 1997, but did you know why she was named Sara? It was a shortened name of the Sahara Cup in 1997 which was won by India. It was Sachin’s first major win as captain of the Indian cricket team, and the series is best remembered for India hammering Pakistan 4-1 thanks to the all-round exploits of Sourav Ganguly. Having won his first major ODI trophy, he decided to name his daughter Sara.

Ranveer Singh is Sara’s favourite actor, and Bajirao Mastani is her favourite film. Sarah loves to watch Bollywood movies.