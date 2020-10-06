Ashish Nehra picks the best replacement of MS Dhoni in Team India

Ashish Nehra reveals who could be a perfect replacement for MS Dhoni in Team India.

Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020.

Former India international Ashish Nehra has picked the perfect replacement for the ex-India captain and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dhoni, who bid farewell to international cricket on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day, is currently playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. MSD is leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

While speaking on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’, Nehra opined that young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is the ideal replacement for Dhoni in Team India.

Nehra said that Pant should be backed by the captain and the management should go ahead with the explosive left-handed batter.

“It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket-keeper, then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach,” said Nehra.

“I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket,” he added.

Sanjay Bangar also chooses Pant as the replacement of Dhoni

Apart from Nehra, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar also supported Pant, stating that the 23-year-old is the one who can replace Dhoni in terms of wicket-keeping.

Bangar reckoned that Pant being the left-hander would help to balance out the right-handers in the team.

“In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant,” said Bangar.

“I think the way he started this year’s IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers,” he added.

Pant has so far played 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is for India, in which he has accumulated 1,598 runs. Just like Dhoni, the Roorkee-born is also playing in IPL 2020, and is representing Delhi Capitals (DC).