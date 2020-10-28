AUS vs IND: CA confirms dates and venues for India tour of Australia

CA confirmed fixtures of India tour of Australia 2020-21.

SCG to host the tour opener on November 27.

Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed the highly anticipated schedule of India tour of Australia, starting from the last week of November.

The Australia international summer will start from the limited-overs series. Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) shall host the first two ODIs (November 27 and 29) before the teams move to Canberra for the third and final ODI (December 2).

Similarly, the first T20I will take place in Canberra (December 4), when the teams will return to SCG for the final two T20Is (December 6 and 8). All three ODIs will be day-night affairs, while all three T20Is shall be played at night.

The spotlight will then shift to Adelaide Oval, where the first game of the four-match Test Series will be played from December 17-21. It will be the first pink-ball day-night Test between the two sides.

Neither Australia nor India have lost a day-night Test. While Australia have beaten New Zealand, South Africa, England and Pakistan in day-night matches, the Virat Kohli-led India have won against Bangladesh in their only day-night clash.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the second contest that will be a Boxing Day Test. The remaining two red-ball clashes will take place in Sydney and Brisbane.

“Across all three formats, Australia and India represent one of the great rivalries in world sport, and we are delighted to welcome Virat Kohli’s outstanding squad to Australian shores this summer,” said CA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, Nick Hockley as quoted by Cricket.com.au.

“We have worked closely with the BCCI for many months to bring this tour to life, and I cannot speak more highly of the professional, thorough and collaborative manner with which they have approached this tour in these extraordinary and complex times,” he added.

India Tour of Australia 2020-21 fixtures

ODI Series

First ODI: November 27, SCG

Second ODI: November 29, SCG

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval

T20I series

First T20I: December 4, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: December 6, SCG

Third T20I: December 8, SCG

Test Series