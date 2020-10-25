Australia legend Shane Warne picks the two greatest batsmen of all-time

Shane Warne names two batsmen with whom he shared a long-lasting rivalry in cricket.

Warne said that the three of them made the fascinating sport 'interesting'.

Former Australian cricketer and arguably one of the greatest leg-spinner, Shane Warne, has enjoyed an alluring career. No spinner made an impact in international cricket like Warne. The way he puzzled batsmen with his magical deliveries was simply outstanding and it made him one of the finest bowlers of all-time.

But who according to the legendary spinner were the prolific batters? Well, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Warne has picked India legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies genius, Brian Lara, as the two greatest batsmen that have ever played the game.

“I think, though, in my era of cricket, there were two players that stood out, and that was Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. I think those two players were the best two batsmen of my time and two of the greatest batsmen that have ever played the game,” said Warne.

“So I love bowling to those guys. You know, some days they’d smash me all over the park or most days, but some days I get them out too,” he added.

“The three of us made cricket interesting and exciting”: Warne

They say that every great bowler needs an equally skilful batsman for a rivalry and in case of Warne, he got two.

The 51-year-old acknowledged this fact and said that he is grateful for the rivalry shared between him and the two batters – Sachin and Lara.

The Victorian felt that fans enjoyed their battle that lasted over 20 years.

“I think the three of us, you know, myself, Brian and Sachin, you know, people called us the ‘Big 3’. But I think the three of us helped make cricket interesting, exciting and our battles over many years, you know, 20 years of playing against each other, I think people enjoyed. So hopefully that brought a lot of joy and entertainment to people,” Warne added further.