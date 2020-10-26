BCCI announces India’s Test, ODI & T20I squads for Australia tour; Varun Chakravarthy gets maiden call up

BCCI have announced the Virat Kohli-led Test, ODI and T20I squads for Australia tour.

Rohit Sharma's name is missing from the limited-over squads.

On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s Test, ODI and T20I squads for the much-awaited tour of Australia, which is scheduled to start from November 27 in Sydney.

Virat Kohli is the captain of the Test, ODI and T20I teams. However, Rohit Sharma is missing from the limited-overs squads. In the absence of ‘Hitman’, Karnataka stalwart KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain of ODI and T20I teams.

Rahul has been picked in the Test team as well. Ajinkya Rahane shall be the vice-captain in the longest format. Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma is also missing out from the red-ball squad.

The progress of both Rohit and Ishant will get monitored by BCCI Medical Team.

Both India and Australia players, who are involved in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, are set to leave for Australia a day after the IPL 2020 final on November 10.

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari along with India’s coaching staff have already landed in the UAE on Monday.

Four additional bowlers – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – will travel with the Indian contingent.

— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2020

Varun Chakravarthy gets T20I call-up; Mohammed Siraj in the Test squad

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has received his maiden national-team call-up. Varun has been included in India’s T20I squad days after claiming a five-for against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL 2020.

Apart from Chakravarthy, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, have been added in the T20 team, while Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant misses out. Mohammed Siraj, who is having a tremendous IPL 2020, has been awarded a Test call up.

Here are the squads:

Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy.