Cricket West Indies announce Dwayne Bravo’s replacement for New Zealand tour

Bravo sustained injury during an IPL match against DC.

"Unfortunately, the injury I sustained on Saturday playing for CSK has not only ruled me out of the IPL but also the New Zealand tour": Bravo

West Indies star allrounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the upcoming New Zealand tour due to a groin injury. The 37-year-old had sustained the injury during a game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) whilst playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I was really looking forward to the tour of New Zealand as it has been so many months since I last wore maroon in Sri Lanka back in March and we are all so excited about building towards defending our T20 World Cup next year,” said Bravo in an official statement.

“Unfortunately, the injury I sustained on Saturday playing for CSK has not only ruled me out of the IPL but also the tour. I’m making arrangements to return to Trinidad over the next few days where I will continue my rehab and treatment. I’m fully committed to representing the West Indies and I just need to get myself stronger again,” he added.

Romario Shepherd to replace injured Bravo

Fast-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd will replace the injured Bravo in the West Indies T20 squad. The 25-year-old Shepherd made his international debut last year against Afghanistan and has played five ODIs and two T20Is so far.

Shepherd picked up six wickets at an average of 23.16 for the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, which ended in September.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I want to take it with both hands,” Shepherd said. “I was in the team before, last year and earlier this year, so I have a good feel of the game at this level. I’ve been training hard and working at all areas of my game so I’m ready.”

West Indies will tour New Zealand from November 27 to December 15, playing three T20Is followed by two Test matches that are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

West Indies T20I squad for New Zealand tour:

Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.