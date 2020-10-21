ECB releases the schedule for T20I and ODI series against South Africa

England men's team to tour South Africa for limited-overs series.

England men’s Tour of South Africa has been confirmed with three T20Is and as many ODIs taking place behind closed doors in Cape Town and Paarl from next month.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed to biosecurity and travel plans for what will be the first international tour undertaken by England cricket team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

CSA approved the plans with the South African government earlier this week granting exemptions for inbound travel of England players and staff.

The English squad will depart from London on a chartered flight on November 16. The touring party will stay in Cape Town. Ahead of the T20I series, the squad will train at the Western Province Cricket Club. They will play three intra-squad practice matches – two T20s and one 50-over game – before the series starts.

The first of the three T20Is will be played on November 27 at the Newlands in Cape Town. The second match of the series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on November 29. Newlands will host the third match on December 1.

The three-match ODI series, which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will start from December 4.

ECB will announce England’s squad in the first week of November.

England’s tour of South Africa: Fixtures