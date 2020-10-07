England all-rounder Chris Woakes and his wife blessed with a baby girl

Woakes announced the arrival of a new-born baby in his family.

The English all-rounder had pulled out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

A piece of good news greeted England’s all-rounder Chris Woakes on Thursday (October 1) as he and his wife Amie Louise have become proud parents to a baby girl.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday (October 6) by Woakes through his Twitter handle after he posted an adorable picture of his daughter. The 31-year-old also revealed the name of the baby by writing ‘Evie Louise Woakes’.

“Evie Louise Woakes entered our world on Thursday, October 1 2020. Mum was amazing, and Dad couldn’t be any prouder of his 3 girls. Laila is over the moon with her little sister x,” wrote Woakes on Twitter.

Evie Louise Woakes 💓 entered our world on Thursday 1st October 2020. Mum was amazing and Daddy couldn’t be any prouder of his 3 girls. Laila is over the moon with her new little sister pic.twitter.com/AgInX4IdOk — Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) October 5, 2020

Back in March, Woakes pulled out of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), for staying with his pregnant wife. He was roped in by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 1.5 Crores during the 2020 IPL auction.

Woakes bagged PCA ‘Player of the Year’ award

Recently, Woakes was named as NatWest PCA Men’s ‘Player of the Year’, following his unforgettable summer in which he played a chief role in England’s Test series wins over West Indies and Pakistan.

This award has been given since the 1970 season, and the winner is chosen by a vote amongst the members of the players’ trade union, the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).

Woakes, after receiving the recognition, said that he was surprised when his name was selected for the prestigious award.

“I’m obviously delighted to win the NatWest PCA Men’s Player of the Year award, even though the news came as a bit of a shock! I feel honoured and privileged to have had that recognition from my fellow professionals. Obviously, some great players have won it so to be amongst them is a brilliant feeling,” said Woakes as quoted by SkySports.

Woakes gave credit to ECB for organising the cricket series amid a global pandemic and termed his match-winning 84 in the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford as a knock he will treasure forever.

“It’s a credit to everyone that we have had a full international schedule given what’s happened with the Covid-19 pandemic, so I’m really pleased with how my own performance went and obviously the team’s as well, to win the majority of our series. The big highlight for me of the summer was that Test match against Pakistan, to win from where we were was just incredible. That was a knock and a partnership that I’ll treasure forever,” he added.