England leg-spinner Sarah Glenn suspects she was deliberately given COVID-19

Sarah Glenn alleges that a 'drunk man' infected her with COVID-19 deliberately.

She had returned from Australia after taking part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup when lockdown began in the UK.

Sarah Glenn, England left-arm spinner, suspects that she was deliberately given COVID-19 when she visited a shop during the lockdown in April. Glenn, who has been named England’s woman cricketer of the year, got to know that she had contracted COVID-19 after going through an antibody test.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Glenn said that she had returned from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in the UK. As a measure of precaution, she stayed at home in Derbyshire, worrying about infecting her parents.

The cricketer said that she only stepped out during the lockdown to walk her dog. She added that one day she was feeling bored at home, so she decided to go for shopping.

“I had to get out of the house one day and we needed a food shop so I offered. I came across this bloke who bumped into me and laughed. I think he was drunk. Me and the lady at the till were in shock,” Glenn told The Telegraph.

“I felt really uncomfortable. It was my first and only shopping experience in lockdown and it was awful. He bumped into me again, so I walked out. I came home so angry. I said to my parents, ‘If I get ill next week I’m going to be fuming’. And there I was next week in bed. It was not great,” she added.

The 21-year-old further said she gets angry when young people claim they won’t get the virus.

“It really opened my eyes and I start to get angry when young people say, ‘Oh we will be fine’. No. I’m a fit young athlete and I was a bit worried. I had a couple of bad nights so I get annoyed by that. I did not realise how much it affected your lungs and it took me a long time to get over it,” she said.

Recently, Sarah played five T20Is against the West Indies, where she picked up five wickets.

Currently isolating in a hotel in Adelaide, Glenn is gearing up for the upcoming season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).