From Virat Kohli to Suresh Raina: Here are the players to feature in most T20 matches for a single team

Kohli was roped in by RCB at the 2008 IPL auctions.

MS Dhoni has so far played 192 matches for CSK.

Virat Kohli featured in his 200th game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he took the field against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Kohli has featured 184 times for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, while he also has 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) outings to his name. He has spent his entire career with Bangalore in both the tournaments.

The 31-year-old batsman is the leading run-scorer in the history of IPL, accumulating 5668 runs at an average of 38.55 and strike rate of 131.41. He has scored five centuries and 38 half-centuries as well.

In Champions League Twenty20 (CLT20), Kohli managed to score 424 runs, registering two fifties in the process. Overall, he has captained RCB in 117 games. His record as a skipper includes 55 victories, 58 losses and four abandoned matches.

England’s James Hildreth is the next in the list with 196 matches for Somerset. He has scored 3694 runs with 16 fifties and one hundred in those matches.

The third player on the charts is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni having featured in the yellow jersey on 198 occasions. Dhoni has so far amassed 4565 runs and has led CSK to the trophy three times being the second successful captain of the IPL. CSK have made it to the playoffs in all the ten seasons they’ve played under Dhoni. However, the ongoing season is a litmus test for the Super Kings as all the odds are against them.

Suresh Raina is at the fifth place in this list with 188 matches for CSK. He would’ve crossed the 200 matches-mark in this season if the southpaw hadn’t pulled himself out of the tournament.

With 191 games, England all-rounder Samit Patel is the fourth player to feature in most matches for a single team in T20 cricket. He was a part of Nottinghamshire even in the recently concluded T20 Blast and looks set to play nine more matches in the next season as well.

Players to feature in most T20 matches for a single team: