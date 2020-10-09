Gautam Gambhir’s pleasing reply to a fan who called him anti-Pakistan is winning the internet

Gambhir gives a touching reply to the Twitter user.

The fan had asked former India opener to clarify his stance of Pakistan.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is extensively acknowledged for his truthful and straight-talking opinions on various topics. Right from his playing days to his ongoing journey of politics, Gambhir hardly shies away from presenting his views with a bold attitude.

Recently, Gambhir gave a glimpse of his positive frame of mind when one of the fans on Twitter asked him a question about not speaking in Pakistan’s favour.

It all happened when Gambhir while giving his report card of one year ran a question and answer session on Twitter.

“After elections, PM @narendramodi ji said just one thing – “Work so hard that you don’t have to depend on my name”. It’s been a yr of grt learning as I present my Year 1 #ReportCard Have been wanting to hav a conversation wid my Twitter family. Let’s do this – Ask GG,” tweeted Gambhir.

I’m not! I don’t think any Indian is. But when we have to choose between the lives of our soldiers & anything else, we r all on the same side! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/OuGgdL9lPa — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 6, 2020



Gambhir gives an epic reply to a fan

During the Q/A session, a fan asked: “Why are you soo anti-Pakistan?? @GautamGambhir #AskGG.”

The cricketer-turned-politician replied to the user with a heart-warming answer. Gambhir wrote, “I’m not! I don’t think any Indian is. But when we have to choose between the lives of our soldiers & anything else, we r all on the same side!”

After receiving the response, the fan looked pretty happy and appreciated the former Delhi opener for the matured answer.

“Wasn’t expecting such a positive reply from you of my question but still it’s good that you didn’t badmouth PK in the answer & I appreciate a matured reply from you. @GautamGambhir,” wrote the fan on Twitter.

Gambhir last played for India back in 2016 during a Test match against England. No one can forget his two of the most important knocks which helped India to win the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-overs World Cup.

Even in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir spread his captaincy magic when he won two IPL titles for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2012 and 2014.