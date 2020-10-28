Hardik Pandya labelled India’s most controversial celebrity; MS Dhoni named most respected sports personality

Dhoni was labelled as India's most down to earth person in the field of sports.

Virat and Anushka named most attractive couple in India.

The Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB), on Tuesday, released findings of its TIARA Research report, billed as a comprehensive study of Indian celebrities.

According to the report, cricketer Hardik Pandya (54.8 points) has been ranked as the most controversial celebrity followed by Bollywood actor Salman Khan (49.3 points). Director and producer Karan Johar (32.7 points) was identified as the most controversial television celebrity while Team India captain Virat Kohli (40.2 points) topped the sports list.

India’s most respected celebrity

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is India’s most respected celebrity with a score of 90 points. Former India skipper MS Dhoni is the most down to earth person in the field of sports with a score of 87.0, while amateur boxer Mary Kom is the second most respected sports personality.

Virat Kohli – the most attractive sportsperson

In attractive quotient, Virat (65.9) is on top with Tennis ace Sania Mirza (54.7) among the athletes. Also, Virat and his actress wife Anushka Sharma (58.4) have been named the most attractive couple in this research.

Talking about the significance of these ratings, the chief mentor of IIHB, Sandeep Goyal said, “There’s a lot of interest in common folk when it comes to advertising, and especially celebrities in advertising. Right now, if you see the IPL, 50 percent of the ads have one or the other celeb making an appearance. In fact, if you go to an OTT platform like Disney Plus Hotstar, two out of three ads feature a celebrity. So now celebs have become an essential part of the advertising and brand communication landscape.”