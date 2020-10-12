Here’s why Google search shows SRH spinner Rashid Khan’s wife is Anushka Sharma

If one searches for Rashid's wife on the Google search engine, Anushka's name appears first in the results page.

"I will get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket World Cup": Rashid had said earlier.

Google has made several strange blunders over the years. Millions of people turn to the search engine daily to find an answer to the questions they have, but sometimes the results can be far more confusing. In the past, Google has shown that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the 11th Avatar of Lord Vishnu and even suggested that Allahu Akbar was the ‘scariest word’.

Now, the search engine thinks that Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. When one searches “Rashid Khan wife” the instant featured and highlighted response is ‘Anushka Sharma’. This search result, however, has been modified several times today itself, but the answer remains the same.

Anushka Sharma is Rashid Khan’s wife – The claim is wrong

Anushka is happily married to Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli since 2017, and they are soon going to become proud parents of their first child. Meanwhile, Rashid, who is currently plying his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL is still a bachelor. During an interview in July, the 22-year-old had said that he would “get engaged and married once Afghanistan wins the cricket World Cup”.

The reason why Anushka’s name appear if one searches for Rashid Khan’s wife

Google relies on automated systems to determine whether a page or in this case, name, would be a good snippet to highlight. In this case, the featured snippet came from a website that falsely claimed that Rashid is married to Anushka.

The search engine may also have been swayed by many reports that had been published earlier this year following an interview that saw Rashid naming Anushka and Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actresses. And when a lot of websites and pages put their names in conjunction, this appears to have confused the algorithm with the rather startling results.