India tour of Australia to begin with ODI series, CA shares the itinerary with BCCI

India's tour Down Under has received a go-ahead from the Australian government.

Indian players will complete their mandatory quarantine period in Sydney.

Cricket Australia (CA) has shared the provisional itinerary of India’s upcoming tour Down Under with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The two-months long tour will start with the first ODI in Sydney on November 27 and culminate with the fourth Test in Brisbane from January 15 next year.

CA and the New South Wales (NSW) state government have knitted together a deal for the touring team and Australian players returning from the IPL to quarantine in Sydney.

Confirmation of quarantine protocols, which arrived after NSW government approval on Thursday but still require a final sign-off from the BCCI, will be a relief to all parties concerned.

CA has also advised families of players to be barred from travelling considering the sensitivity and sanctity of the bio-secure bubble. But since the prolonged duration in the bubble that the players will continue to remain in, it would be in their interest if the families can be with them in Australia, at least for some time.

India tour of Australia 2020-21 Provisional itinerary: