IPL 2020: Aaron Finch spotted vaping in dressing room during RR vs RCB clash; video goes viral

Aaron Finch vaping (Photo Source: Twitter)

  • Netizens react after Aaron Finch was spotted vaping in RCB's dressing room.

  • Kohli-led RCB defeated Smith's RR in the last over thriller by 7 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) crushed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the evening game of Saturday’s double-header at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. And while Virat Kohli’s men couldn’t stop gushing over AB de Villiers’ match-winning knock during the chase, cricket fanatics spotted something else during the broadcast that caught their attention.


RCB’s opening batsman Aaron Finch was seen to be vaping in the dressing room during his team’s tense-run chase.

In the final over of the match, RCB needed ten runs to get over the finish line. Cameras soon panned towards the RCB dressing room to capture the tension on the players’ faces. It was then that Finch was spotted vaping as he exhaled smoke using probably an e-cigarette.


The video of the incident went viral on social media and drew contrasting reactions from the fans. Some of the Twitter users even queried about the IPL rules and regulations for players while in the dressing rooms.

Speaking more about the game, riding on a brilliant half-century from skipper Steve Smith, the Royals conjured up a score of 177/6 after losing their way a bit in the middle overs. They were given a great start by Robin Uthappa, who was promoted to open the batting along with Ben Stokes.

Chasing the total, RCB started on the right foot with Devdutt Padikkal and captain Kohli contributing well after Finch’s dismissal. But the star of the game was once again ABD as his yet another quick-fire fifty saw the Bangalore-based franchise side register a thrilling win.

