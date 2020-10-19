IPL 2020: AB de Villiers turns photographer for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma taking a dip in the sea

Virat and Anushka gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea.

Kohli's caption revealed that the photographer was none other than his RCB teammate AB de Villiers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the best power couples in the current times. Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain is currently in UAE for the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Anushka is also with him in the Gulf nation, given that the couple is expecting their first baby in January 2021 and want to spend as much time as possible with one another. Anushka was also seen cheering in the stands for Kohli and his team which is currently placed third on the points table with six wins. Most of these victories have come because of Kohli’s best friend and former South Africa international, AB de Villiers.

De Villiers is in top form with 285 runs in nine games at a phenomenal strike-rate of 190 and an average of 57. He has scored four half-centuries in IPL 2020 so far with the help of 19 maximums.

However this time around, Mr 360 turned photographer for Virat and Anushka as the couple cooled off at the beach after a hectic week. The RCB skipper took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share the image and credited De Villiers for it.

RCB’s next IPL match is scheduled for October 21, when they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their reverse fixture.