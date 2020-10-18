IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma joins Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee Dhanashree Verma to cheer for RCB

Dhanashree and Anushka were spotted cheering for team RCB from the stands.

De Villiers-inspired RCB defeated RR in last over thriller on Saturday.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for her husband Virat Kohli’s team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the ongoing IPL in Dubai on Saturday.

Dhanashree Verma, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancee, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with the other RCB supporters, including Anushka, Parthiv Patel and actor-comedian Danish Sait.

“Happy people. Sharing some happy moments from my first match,” she captioned her post.

The lady luck worked for the RCB as they won the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets, thanks to ‘genius’ AB de Villiers (55 not out off 22 balls) fireworks in the final few overs.

Earlier this month, Anushka was spotted in the stands, clapping and even blowing kisses at Virat as he played a brilliant 90-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child together in January. Recently, she penned a powerful note about the supposed ‘privilege’ of having a male child and called it a ‘myopic’ way of looking at things.

“In our society, having a male child is viewed as a ‘privilege’. Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view. The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE,” Anushka wrote.

“The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected,” she added.