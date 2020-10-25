IPL 2020: Cricketing world goes gaga as Ben Stokes’ sensational ton propel RR to 8-wicket win over MI

Ben Stokes smashed his first century in IPL 2020 on Sunday night.

RR defeated MI by 8-wickets in Abu Dhabi.

In the 45th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 8-wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Chasing the challenging target of 196, Royals didn’t have a great start. They lost opener Robin Uthappa (13) in the second over of the innings bowled by pacer James Pattinson.

Pattinson continued the momentum and soon dismissed skipper Steve Smith (11) in the fifth over of RR’s chase.

Then, Ben Stokes (107 not out) and Sanju Samson (54 not out) steadied the ship. The duo kept on scoring boundaries at regular intervals to keep the run-rate high.

Stokes scored his first fifty of this season and soon converted it into triple-figure while Samson smashed his third half-century of IPL 2020. The pair didn’t give any chance to MI bowlers and took the game away from the defending champions.

In the penultimate over, Stokes reached his hundred and finished the match as well. Royals chased down the massive target with 10 balls to spare. Both Stokes and Samson added an unbeaten 152-run stand for the third wicket.

With the win, RR climbed to the sixth spot in the points table.

Hardik Pandya fires MI to 195/5

Earlier, Hardik Pandya came out all guns blazing and did what he does best in slog overs. Pandya exhibited his remarkable six-hitting ability and scored an unbeaten 60 off 21 balls.

The star all-rounder smashed nine boundaries, including seven towering sixes. His impressive knock guided MI to an imposing 195/5 after 20 overs.

Surya Kumar Yadav (40), Ishan Kishan (37), and Saurabh Tiwary (34) chipped in with valuable contributions.

For Royals, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal picked up two wickets while Kartik Tyagi bagged one scalp. Rahul Tewatia went wicketless, but he was the least expensive bowler for his side. Tewatia only conceded 25 runs in his 4-over spell at an economy of 6.20.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Is there anything that #benstokes can't do. The very best in the world right now coming good for #rr in crucial game.#IPL2020

— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 25, 2020

Ben stokes @benstokes38 scores a quality 💯! What a timely knock when team needed it great partnership with @IamSanjuSamson another cool and composed knock ! And this #IPL2020 table is getting interesting ! Great hitting by @hardikpandya7 to set up a big total for #rr #RRvsMI

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 25, 2020

Great game tonight @mipaltan vs @rajasthanroyals some brilliant hitting by @hardikpandya7 but in the end @benstokes38 coming to the party with brilliant 100 and @IamSanjuSamson 👌 @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 25, 2020

Big ben @benstokes38 rings the bell tonight in the iplThis is the best 100 i have seen in the Ipl,sensational would be an understatement! @IamSanjuSamson when you are on song , the talent you have just overflows! Brilliant victory for @rajasthanroyals! #RR #RRvMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/QScKdJKx81 — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 25, 2020

Ben Stokes hasn't done anything new. He has played far better innings in more difficult situations. Only surprise was that it took some days to produce such a knock! #benstokes #RRvsMI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 25, 2020

Dilli Metro mein baithne ko Seat , Zindagi me sachha pyaar aur IPL Playoffs mein jagah itni aasani se nahi milti.

Rajasthan still very much alive. Outstanding innings from Ben Stokes. #MIvsRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2020

Loss of words for @benstokes38 ‘s innings tonight against @mipaltan Something special we all witnessed.

Wat a great supporting role played by talented @IamSanjuSamson !! At last d decision of sending #stokes at opening slot finally paid off #RRvsMI #Stokes #IPL — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 25, 2020

That’s the fight of this group!@benstokes38 and @IamSanjuSamson absolutely incredible 🙌 Two more wins and a few results to go our way…we will never give up! — Jake Lush McCrum (@JakeLushMcCrum) October 25, 2020

Unfortunate result for our @mipaltan boys, well batted @benstokes38 proper knock that. Huge next 3 games for us to try lock in a top 2 spot. #MIvsRR #IPLT20 #IPLinUAE — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 25, 2020

Serious batsmanship @benstokes38 @IamSanjuSamson this tournament is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 up towards the business end.. @hardikpandya7 that was proper striking. @IPL — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 25, 2020

Incredible batting from @benstokes38 for @rajasthanroyals. Scored his second 💯 in #IPL. Helped RR to reach 6th position on the points table #MIvRR #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 25, 2020

Ben Stokes – First man to score 2 centuries in successful run-chases in IPL history. #IPL2020 #RRvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 25, 2020

This man is an entertainer and he has come to win! Made that look unbelievably easy! Some very proud people in England & NZ! Feel very fortunate to have witnessed that! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @benstokes38 @rajasthanroyals @mipaltan #stokes #IPL2020 #RRvMI — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 25, 2020