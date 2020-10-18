IPL 2020: Cricketing world goes gaga as KXIP comes back strongly to beat MI in the second Super Over

KXIP defeated MI in the second Super Over on the match on Sunday.

Earlier, KL Rahul smashed his fifth fifty of the ongoing IPL.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) clinched two points after they defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second Super Over at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing the challenging target of 177, Kings lost opener Mayank Agarwal (11) in the fourth over. Skipper KL Rahul (37) and Chris Gayle (24) tried to stabilize the innings as the duo added 42 runs for the second wicket.

Gayle was getting into the groove after smashing two sixes and a four, but a mishit in the 10th over bowled by Rahul Chahar ended his innings.

Nicholas Pooran showed his brilliant strokeplay as he started hitting MI bowlers from the word go. However, in an attempt to score quick runs, Pooran was outplayed by a sharp bouncer by Jasprit Bumrah in the 13th over. On top of that, KXIP lost Glenn Maxwell for a duck in the very next over bowled by Chahar.

Meanwhile, Rahul, the lone warrior for Punjab, reached his fifth half-century in the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league. The Karnataka stalwart was looking set to take his side over the line, but a toe-crushing yorker from Bumrah in the 18th over ended his innings.

Punjab needed nine runs off the final over, and they managed to score eight runs to tie the game. MI sent Bumrah to bowl the Super Over, who did a tremendous job. He conceded only five runs.

Chasing six runs in the Super Over wasn’t going to be difficult but Mohammed Shami had some other plans. He defended five runs and the game progressed to another Super Over.

In the second Super Over, Chris Jordan gave 11 runs. In reply, KXIP just took four balls to win the contest.

De Kock, Pollard guide MI to 176/6

Earlier, MI posted 176/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock once again shined for the defending champions, scoring 53 runs off 43 deliveries studded with three boundaries and as many sixes.

Apart from De Kock, Krunal Pandya (34), Kieron Pollard (34) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24) chipped in with valuable knocks.

For KXIP, Shami and Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets apiece, while English pacer Jordan and young Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi picked up one scalp each.

Here is the cricketing world reacted on Twitter:

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Great game ever.. thank you both the teams @lionsdenkxip @mipaltan for such a brilliant game.. BAAP of all the games @IPL it can’t get better thn this .. ufff finally it’s over.. Well done 👏

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 18, 2020

Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi.

Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday !#MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

Great game of cricket. Super performances by both the teams, very very thrilling. Well done guys! #MIvKXIP #IPLT20 @IPL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Today, cricket is the real winner!! It has been a Super Over Sunday. Two super overs in #MIvsKXIP game and @lionsdenkxip wins it in style. Congratulations to KXIP and hard luck @mipaltan #IPL2020 @IPL — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 18, 2020

Just the best game in the #Dream11IPL. Actually, maybe, ever. Both teams had chances, both teams blew them, both had great performances and between them they gave us a spectacle! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

After 40 overs: scores tied 👀 After one Super Over: scores still tied 👀 👀 After two Super Overs: King's XI Punjab win with two balls to spare 🎉 Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ECN02E0fnQ — ICC (@ICC) October 18, 2020

Never ever a Super Sunday like this! Not one but 3 #SuperOver . Cricket and IPL you beauty! #KXIPvsMI #KXIPvMI #KXIP #IPLinUAE Well done @mipaltan and @lionsdenkxip for such a great game. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020