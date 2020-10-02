IPL 2020: CSK coach Stephen Fleming explains how MS Dhoni & Co. spent the 6-day break ahead of SRH clash

Fleming revealed how CSK prepared themselves during the 6-day break.

'We got some clarity around what we need to do': Fleming.

Unlike previous editions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) did not have an ideal start in the ongoing thirteenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led side has lost two of their three games and that even attracted some criticism concerning their strategies and team combinations.

However, the three-time champions got a much-needed six-day break after their successive defeats against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC). The head coach of CSK, Stephen Fleming, said the break came at a right time.

“It came at a good time because the first three games were in quick succession and all games were at different grounds, so you have to appreciate trying to read conditions, for each game being predominantly the first team to play there was tough,” Fleming told the CSK website.

Fleming remarked that they have used the break to get lucidity about what they need to do in the competition.

“And also coming off a couple of challenges we had off the field, we’ve used this break pretty well, we got some clarity around what we need to do and have practised very well,” he added.

‘Four games in Dubai will help to rectify mistakes we did against DC’: Fleming

The next four out of five matches for CSK will take place in Dubai international cricket stadium, and Fleming said it would be helpful to settle in and try and read conditions at one ground.

“I’m looking forward to putting in a bit of performance than we did the last time we played at Dubai where Delhi Capitals outplayed us. There were a number of areas that we weren’t happy with, and we’ve worked hard on those,” the former New Zealand international added further.

Unlike other teams, CSK played their three matches at different grounds, and Fleming articulated that they learnt a lot after playing their fixtures at all the three bases.

“I heard comments yesterday that teams are still learning, they’ve had the benefit of playing at one ground and are learning at other grounds, so I’m not sure. But from our point of view, we certainly learnt a lot, and even over the six days now, to watch and try and work the characteristics of each of the grounds has been beneficial,” concluded Fleming.