IPL 2020: CSK star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ruled out of the remaining tournament due to groin injury

Injury Bravo to fly back home soon.

Bravo took six wickets in as many matches this season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the remaining IPL 2020 with a groin injury, dealing a massive blow to the already struggling side MS Dhoni side.

The 37-year-old Bravo, who is a vital cog of the Super Kings for years now, couldn’t bowl his last over against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah last week.

Dhoni was forced to bowl Ravindra Jadeja, who conceded three sixes while defending 16 in the final over of the match.

“No, Bravo isn’t playing any more part this time round and the groin injury has ruled him out. He will be flying back in a day or two,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

In IPL 2020, Bravo played just six games where he scored only seven runs in two innings. However, he got six wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 8.57.

CSK’s campaign has already been derailed after seven losses from 10 games. They are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table.

The Yellow Brigade was already hamstrung by the absence of its veteran players namely Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, both of whom pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

“Undoubtedly Raina and Harbhajan are both vital cogs in the CSK unit and they were missed. But you have to respect personal decisions and that is how we function irrespective of whether it is a senior or junior player,” Viswanathan added.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if CSK includes Imran Tahir in their playing XI finally now that Bravo has been ruled out. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood featured in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) which raised many eyebrows. Tahir was the purple cap winner last season, and many are baffled to see the South African leg-spinner being benched for the entire league this year.