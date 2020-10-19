IPL 2020: David Warner breaks Virat Kohli’s record to become fastest to score 5000 runs in IPL history

Warner leapfrogged Kohli to become the fastest to enter in the 5000-run club in IPL.

Warner is the only overseas player to score 5000 runs in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner achieved a massive milestone in the 35th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Warner broke Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli’s record to become the fastest to enter in the 5000-run club in the cash-rich league.

Warner achieved the landmark in his 135th innings while Kohli had taken 157 innings to reach the feat. The Aussie opener also became only the fourth player and first overseas cricketer to score 5000 runs in the tournament.

Fastest to 5000 runs in IPL by innings

David Warner – 135* innings

Virat Kohli – 157 innings

Suresh Raina – 173 innings

Rohit Sharma – 187 innings

SRH lost the game in Super Over

Warner, who has four hundreds to his name, is fourth on the list of all-time highest scorers in IPL after Kohli, Raina, and Rohit.

In the match against KKR, Warner surprised everyone when he did not walk out to open the batting with Jonny Bairstow. Instead, Kane Williamson came to open the innings in SRH’s 164-run chase.

Warner opted to bat at No.4 and scored an unbeaten 47 off 33 balls. SRH needed 18 runs off the last over, and the ‘pocket dynamite’ failed to get his side over the line as the match went into a Super Over.

Lockie Ferguson, who was playing his first game of IPL 2020, bowled an exceptional Super Over and conceded only 2 runs. In reply, KKR took just four balls to finish the match.

After the loss, Warner explained that his side scored a decent total, but they lost important wickets at crucial times.

“I thought 165-170 was a par total and you saw that towards the back end, we lost wickets at the crucial time again. We’ve come too close in the last three games, and we haven’t got across the line. I am quite disappointed,” said Warner at the post-match presentation.